

The Canadian Press





A new study attempts to quantify what many parents likely already know: dismal activity levels for kids and youth fell even further during the pandemic, while screen time soared.

ParticipAction’s latest report card on physical activity gives children and youth a “D” for physical activity – a drop from "D-plus" in 2020’s report card.

At the same time, kids succumbed to more sedentary screen time, earning an “F” in that category, billed as “a significant decrease” from the "D-plus" in 2020.

The report card’s 15th edition is based on data collected during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that put a sudden halt to playdates, sports activities and gym classes for many kids.

For the third year in a row, the ParticipAction report card gave kids and youth an overall grade of "F," which takes into account physical activity, screen time and sleep recommendations.

ParticipAction’s scientific director, Dr. Leigh Vanderloo, pegs the poor grades on the unprecedented infectious control measures introduced in spring 2020.

She says she suspects this report card will be considered as “a blip” in future years as society continues to recover from the pandemic, and hopefully regains lost activity levels.