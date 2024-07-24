Thunderstorms rolled through Toronto Wednesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain and causing flash flooding on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP), Lake Shore Boulevard and some downtown subway stations.

Toronto police said some parts of the DVP and Lake Shore Boulevard were completely underwater due to a sudden torrential downpour around 2 p.m. A number of lanes on the two major roads were briefly closed as a result. They have since reopened after the floodwater receded.

“Today’s rainfall has caused ponding on some roads, including the DVP & Lake Shore Blvd. City crews are working hard to keep traffic moving,” the city said in a post on X. “Never drive through flooding or ponding. Use extra caution and allow additional time to reach your destination.”

Meanwhile, due to flooding, trains were not stopping at St. Patrick and Osgoode stations. Regular subway service resumed at the two stations shortly before 5 p.m.

Toronto was under a severe thunderstorm watch for most of the day. Environment Canada said the city could see torrential downpours with 50 millimetres falling within the hour. Strong winds gusting up to 90 km/h were also in the forecast.

The watch was lifted shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Environment Canada senior climatologist Dave Phillips said approximately 25 millimetres of rain fell in downtown Toronto while 19 millimetres was recorded at Toronto Pearson by mid-afternoon.

Phillips noted that so far, the city has seen about 205 millimetres of precipitation, breaking the record for the wettest July set in 2008 when 193 millimetres of rain was recorded.

The storm comes a little over a week after Toronto’s record rainfall on Tuesday when the city recorded nearly 100 mm of rain over the course of a few hours. Several of the city’s busiest roadways were also flooded at that time, forcing some drivers to abandon their vehicles.