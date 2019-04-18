Parts of Pearson’s Terminal 3 briefly evacuated due to suspicious bag
Terminal 3 at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport is shown in a file image.
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, April 18, 2019 1:39PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 18, 2019 1:51PM EDT
Parts of Pearson Terminal 3 were evacuated and all processing of U.S.-bound passengers was stopped after a suspicious unattended bag was found inside, Peel Regional Police say.
Officers were called to the terminal at 12:12 p.m. for a report of an unattended bag inside.
Portions of the terminal were closed and evacuated and police said all customs processing for passengers on U.S.-bound flights was stopped.
The explosives unit was sent to examine the bag.
The terminal re-opened to the public at 1:49 p.m. with "no concern for public safety," police said.