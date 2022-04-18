A spring storm is headed towards parts of southern Ontario with the potential to bring heavy snow to parts of the province.

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Monday for most of southern Ontario.

Most of the Greater Toronto Area is expected to receive between four and eight centimetres of snow, which will start Monday evening and go through Tuesday.

Toronto and Niagara Region are not currently under any advisories, though there is the potential for some snow.

The onset of precipitation will likely begin as rain Monday afternoon, before changing over to snow when the temperatures dip, Environment Canada said.

Hamilton, Guelph, Kitchener, Blue Mountains, Owen Sound, Sarnia, and Hanover could see snowfall rates of three centimetres per hour at the peak of the storm, Environment Canada said.

Markham, Aurora, Newmarket, Barrie, Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Georgina, Pickering, Oshawa, and Uxbridge are also under the winter advisory and should expect up to eight centimetres of snow.

Winter WX Travel Advisories blanket most of SW #Ontario now as a messy mix of snow and rain moves in this afternoon. #Toronto is not currently under an advisory, but that could change very quickly. I’ll have your full forecast coming up at noon on @CTVToronto. — Jess Smith CTV (@JessicaSmithCTV) April 18, 2022

"Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow," Environment Canada said Monday. "Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."

The winter weather will clear by Wednesday, when temperatures will rise back to around 10 degrees, under sunny skies, in the Greater Toronto Area.