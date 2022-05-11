Party leaders back on election trail in Ontario as campaign rolls on
Ontario PC party leader Doug Ford makes a point at the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities debate at the Capitol Centre in North Bay, Ont. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 as Liberal leader Steven Del Duca, NDP leader Andrea Horwath and Green Party leader Mike Schreiner look on. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gino Donato
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 11, 2022 5:18AM EDT
The leaders of Ontario's main political parties are back on the campaign trail today after sparring at a debate on northern issues a day earlier.
NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is starting her day in Brampton, where she's set to make an announcement aimed at helping drivers.
She's then set to make stops in Waterdown and Thamesford to meet with local candidates and supporters.
Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca will be making an announcement in west Toronto on health care before heading to Vaughan and Ajax.
Progressive Conservative Leader Doug Ford, who is seeking to hold on to the premier's office, is not making any public announcements today.
Health care, housing and highways were the major topics at a debate on northern issues held Tuesday, with each party leader attacking their opponents' records and offering their own solutions for the region.