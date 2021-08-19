

The Canadian Press





Western Canada is likely to be the main locale of Thursday's election campaign, where two of the three national leaders will be holding events.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau will speak in Victoria, making an announcement on support for seniors.

New Democrat head Jagmeet Singh will be Edmonton. Singh will speak on health care and campaign on behalf of local candidates -- one of whom, Heather McPherson, was the only non-Conservative to win an Alberta seat in the last federal election.

Erin O'Toole's Conservative campaign will move to Central Canada. He'll be making an announcement in Nepean, Ont., and has scheduled two virtual telephone town halls for voters in New Brunswick and Ontario.

On Wednesday, Trudeau found himself targeted by his rivals over the cost of living, facing broadsides from Conservatives for the decade-high pace of price growth and the NDP for high housing prices.

The country's headline inflation barometer clocked in at 3.7 per cent in July, which Statistics Canada said was the highest year-over-year increase since May 2011 as price growth accelerated from June.

In Quebec City, O'Toole said the Liberal government's approach to the economy fuelled the increase, but also pinned blame on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh as well. O'Toole said the inflation numbers should worry Canadians.

Asked how a Conservative government would respond, O'Toole spoke about his party's promise to waive the GST on purchases made this December.

Speaking in Vancouver, Trudeau said he respected the independence of the central bank to set its own policies to manage inflation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2021.