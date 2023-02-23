If you’ve got a complicated surname, it can be annoying when it’s mispronounced.

That’s even more true when you’re a professional basketball player whose last name is…pretty straight forward.

Ahead of last weekend’s NBA All-Star Game, CNN Anchor Zain Asher was highlighting the international contingent of players ahead of the annual league showcase in a clip later published to Twitter.

After stumbling over the Eastern Conference Team Captain’s name, Giannis Antetokounmpo (which some TV presenters have struggled to pronounce over the years), Asher attempted to highlight the Toronto Raptor’s biggest star.

“[Antetokounmpo’s] not the only All-Star with ties to Africa: the Raptor’s Pascal Shakeem and also Joel Embiid from the [Philadelphia] 76ers are both from Cameroon,” Asher said.

The flub left more than a few Raptors fans laughing out loud and even attracted the attention of the two-time All-Star himself.

“Yoooo pascal shakeem is crazy,” Siakam said in a tweet poking fun at the viral video of the mispronunciation that hasn’t been taken down.

Yoooo pascal shakeem is crazy ���� https://t.co/ypcZ9lj7aU — pascal siakam (@pskills43) February 23, 2023

Siakam’s name has made headlines before, most notably when NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal seemed unaware of the Cameroonian baller’s first name during an NBA on TNT broadcast two years ago.

Last weekend’s All-Star game was Siakam’s second trip to the league exhibition following his first appearance in 2020.

Team Giannis came out on top over Team Lebron with a score of 184-175.

Siakam posted 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists with 15 minutes on the court.