

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A man is dead after a suspected street racing crash in Burlington early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on the Queen Elizabeth Way near Guelph Line at around 12:30 a.m.

OPP say that investigators believe that a black Toyota may have been involved in a street race with one or possibly two Audi cars at the time.

They say that the race is believed to have begun at Ford Drive in Oakville and continued westbound until Guelph Line, at which point the Toyota slammed into a median.

The other vehicles then sped away from the scene, according to police.

A 26-year-old man from Burlington, who was a passenger in the Toyota, was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but was later pronounced dead.

The 23-year-old driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, was unharmed.

Police say that they are looking into a number of possible contributing factors to the crash, including speed and aggressive driving.

They also say that they are working to track down the drivers of the other vehicles that were reportedly involved in the street race.

“We are appealing to the driver of that Audi to come forward and let investigators know what was going on from their perspective,” Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video message posted to Twitter on Saturday morning. “We are also appealing to anyone with information that may have been driving in that area. I am sure these vehicles would have passed plenty of cars between 12 and 12:30 a.m. as they were travelling along the QEW. If you have dashcam or if you have any memory of these vehicles racing or driving in an aggressive manner please call the Burlington OPP.”

Speaking with CP24 later on Saturday morning, Schmidt called the crash “entirely preventable.”

Though charges have not yet been laid, Schmidt said that the deceased individual is “is a victim of the crime of either dangerous driving or street racing.”

He said that police have spoken to the driver of the Toyota and want to track down the drivers of the two other cars to get a fuller picture of what transpired.

“This is absolutely horrific,” he said.