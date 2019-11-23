

Lexy Benedict, CP24.com





A man has been arrested for driving through a fence of a golf and curling club property in Oshawa, and injuring a passenger on Friday evening.

Police were called shortly after 4 p.m. after a white pickup going southbound on Park Road North near Muriel Avenue reportedly lost control, went into the northbound lane and went off the roadway, according to police.

The vehicle drove through the Oshawa Gold and Curling Club property where it then flipped over.

A 57-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

A 34-year-old man from Whitby has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance, causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident or witnessed this collision to call Detective Constable Riley of the Collision Investigation Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5216.