A collision between a TTC streetcar and a vehicle in Etobicoke on Wednesday afternoon has left one passenger injured, police say.

The crash took place just after 3:30 p.m. in the area of Lakeshore Boulevard and Park Lawn Road in Etobicoke, Ont., according to a post shared on social media by the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

One passenger suffered minor injuries, they said.

Police say to expect delays as the investigation remains ongoing.