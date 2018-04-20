

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - Passenger train providers in Ontario and B.C. are warning of potential disruptions to service as Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. and two of its unions negotiate ahead of a midnight deadline to settle contract issues.

Via Rail Canada is telling passengers it may have to cancel two Saturday morning trains between Sudbury and White River, Ont., if the labour dispute results in a shutdown of CP Rail services.

Greater Toronto transit operator Metrolinx says there could be delays for customers on its Milton and Barrie lines if CP Rail managers filling in for union workers are unable to address signal or switch issues on CP Rail-owned portions of the corridors.

Metrolinx added CP also owns a section of corridor leading into the Hamilton GO Centre and train service to and from this station would not be provided, although regular GO bus service would continue and extra buses would be put into service.

The BC Rapid Transit Company says it will provide buses if a CP Rail disruption stops its West Coast Express train service in the Greater Vancouver area.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, union and company sources say marathon contract talks are ongoing but no progress can be reported as yet.