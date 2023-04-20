Toronto’s Pearson International Airport says operations have resumed following a “low-level security issue” Thursday morning.

The airport tweeted “we are currently with a security incident. Operations will resume very shortly” after travellers complained about delays.

The response came amid reports that flights were not deplaning or taking off.

Messages posted to social media early Thursday said passengers had been informed of a delay due to a “security breach” at the airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) told CP24 that the incident was a “containment issue.” They wouldn’t specify what the issue was, but said it could be as simple as a water bottle having made it past security.

The lockdown lasted just 18 minutes, the GTAA said.

No injuries were reported.