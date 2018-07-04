Passengers forced to deplane Air Canada flight at Pearson after brake problem
Air Canada Jazz aircraft in flight on Aug. 20, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Mario Beauregard)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, July 4, 2018 11:52AM EDT
Passengers on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to North Bay were forced to deplane on the taxiway Wednesday after a brake problem grounded the flight.
Video of the plane shared to social media showed smoke pouring from one set of wheels on the plane’s landing gear.
Jazz Air, which operated the flight, said the propeller plane experienced a seized brake while taxying out.
“While on taxi at Pearson, flight 8675 (Toronto to North Bay) experienced what appears to be a seized left-gear brake,” the airline said in an email. “The crew deplaned passengers on the taxiway as per standard operating procedure. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority.”
Passengers were then bussed back to the terminal building and have been rebooked on a different flight.
Nobody was injured in the incident.
Jazz said maintenance personnel will be performing a “thorough inspection” of the plane.
The breaks overheated or a tire burst on my @AirCanada flight. Evacuated on the runway. Not dramatic at all! pic.twitter.com/QqM86DlwFc— Christian Allaire (@chrisjallaire) July 4, 2018