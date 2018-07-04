

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Passengers on an Air Canada flight from Toronto to North Bay were forced to deplane on the taxiway Wednesday after a brake problem grounded the flight.

Video of the plane shared to social media showed smoke pouring from one set of wheels on the plane’s landing gear.

Jazz Air, which operated the flight, said the propeller plane experienced a seized brake while taxying out.

“While on taxi at Pearson, flight 8675 (Toronto to North Bay) experienced what appears to be a seized left-gear brake,” the airline said in an email. “The crew deplaned passengers on the taxiway as per standard operating procedure. The safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority.”

Passengers were then bussed back to the terminal building and have been rebooked on a different flight.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Jazz said maintenance personnel will be performing a “thorough inspection” of the plane.