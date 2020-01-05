

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A passenger jet has skidded off the end of a runway at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport, but a spokeswoman for WestJet says there were no injuries.

The city and much of the province has been enveloped in a snowstorm for much of the day.

The airport authority confirmed though social media that the aircraft was left disabled at the end of Runway 14/32 and passengers were being removed from the stricken airplane.

The airline later confirmed Flight 248 was en route from Toronto to Halifax and had landed on Runway 14 when the jet skidded off the end of the runway with 172 passengers and seven crew members aboard.

Photos from the scene show emergency vehicles and buses near the aircraft.

"It is off the end of the runway ... no injuries," said WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2020.