There is a possibility a woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing another woman to death in a pharmacy in the city’s underground PATH system five years ago may be allowed to live on her own in supervised accommodation.

In a decision delivered May 5, the Ontario Review Board said the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) in Toronto could move Rohinie Bisesar from the secure women’s unit in the facility and grant her a variety of privileges.

They include visits outside the facility; supervised by staff, visits in the city supervised by a person designated by CAMH, or travel in the city with only “indirect supervision.”

Finally, CAMH may allow Bisesar to move into supervised accommodation somewhere in the city, provided she notify police of her location, not possess any weapons and check in with a supervisor at least once a week.

On Dec. 11, 2015, Bisesar stabbed Rosemarie Junor multiple times in the Shoppers Drug Mart beneath Bay and Wellington Streets.

Junor, a newlywed medical technician, was rushed to hospital and died of her injuries several days later.

During her trial, Bisesar’s lawyer argued she was suffering from an acute psychotic breakdown at the time of the stabbing, due to undiagnosed and untreated schizophrenia.

The judge agreed and found Bisesar not criminally responsible for murder, a decision Junor’s family vehemently disagreed with.

Bisesar has been at CAMH since the time of her arrest.