

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A Scarborough doctor was charged last month after a patient accused him of sexually assaulting her during a medical exam, Toronto police say.

Officers say that on Dec. 20, 2019, a 40-year-old woman attended a doctor’s office in the Kennedy Road and Finch Avenue East area.

She was allegedly sexually assaulted during a medical exam.

Seven days later, police say they arrested a man they identified as Gary Rosenthal of Toronto.

A listing from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario indicates Rosenthal is a surgeon, with privileges at three hospital campuses in Scarborough.

He was charged with one count of sexual assault.

Rosenthal appeared in court on Dec. 27 at 1911 Eglinton Avenue West.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200.