CTV has reached a settlement with Patrick Brown, the former Ontario Progressive Conservative leader and current mayor of Brampton, Ont.

In an update Wednesday CTV said it and Brown "have resolved their legal dispute."

In January 2018, Brown stepped down as leader of the Ontario Progressive Conservatives following a CTV broadcast around allegations of sexual misconduct involving two women. Brown has denied the allegations, which have not been proven in court.

"Key details provided to CTV for the story were factually incorrect and required correction. CTV National News regrets including those details in the story and any harm this may have caused to Mr. Brown," reads the update agreed upon by both parties.

The story had been updated to reflect the first woman’s revised recollection of her age at the time of the alleged events.

In response to the 2018 report, Brown filed a defamation lawsuit against CTV News, seeking $8 million in damages. However, no money was exchanged as part of the settlement.

CTV News has added the update regarding the settlement to the pertinent stories and those stories remain available on its website.

At a regularly scheduled COVID-19 press conference for the city of Brampton on Wednesday morning, Brown was asked about the settlement and said he is "very happy" to put it behind him and is now looking forward.

"I’ve got an incredible family, my sisters and my wife that were incredible in this period and I am looking with optimism towards the future," Brown said.

The settlement with CTV comes as Brown is expected to make a decision in the coming days on whether he will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.

Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis, longtime MP Pierre Poilievre and independent Ontario legislator Roman Baber have formally announced they will run to be the next leader of federal party, though former Quebec Premier Jean Charest is also expected to throw his name in the ring on Thursday.

Other names being considered are Peter MacKay and MP Michael Chong.

A new federal Conservative leader will be chosen on Sept. 10 and candidacy must be declared by April 19.