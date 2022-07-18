Brampton Mayor and former Conservative Party of Canada leadership hopeful Patrick Brown filed papers to stand for re-election in that city on Monday.

The former Ontario PC leader gathered with his wife Genevieve and two children, along with supporters on Brampton City Council, to submit candidacy papers at the city clerk’s office.

Brown was removed from the Conservative leadership race earlier this month over an allegation his campaign used at least one volunteer who was apparently paid by another company to work for Brown.

Through his lawyers, Brown has denied any campaign wrongdoing and is appealing the party’s decision.

At Brampton city hall, Brown is facing stern opposition from about half of council.

A group of councillors attempted to pre-emptively appoint a replacement for fellow councillor Charmaine Williams, who was elected MPP for Brampton Centre in June, and were found to have violated the Municipal Act.

Brown called the court decision overturning the replacement a vindication and said his opponents on council were trying to seize control of Brampton while he was campaigning in the Conservative leadership race.

Several councillors have also called for the RCMP to investigate the fiscal impacts of some of Brown’s decisions as mayor and a number of audits are ongoing.