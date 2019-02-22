Patriots owner Kraft charged with soliciting prostitute in Florida
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft yells to fans during their victory parade through downtown Boston, Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFL Super Bowl 53 football game in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, February 22, 2019 12:18PM EST
JUPITER, Fla. -- Police in Florida have charged New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft with misdemeanour solicitation of prostitution, saying they have videotape of him paying for a sex act inside an illicit massage parlour.
Jupiter police told reporters Friday that the 77-year-old Kraft hasn't been arrested. A warrant will be issued and his attorneys will be notified.
The charge comes amid a widespread crackdown on sex trafficking in the area surrounding Palm Beach County. About 200 arrest warrants have been issued in recent days and more are expected.
The Patriots won the Super Bowl earlier this month in Atlanta. The team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.