BREAKING: Green Party Leader Annamie Paul has conceded to Liberal candidate Marci Ien in Toronto Centre. With 120 of 144 polls reporting, Ien leads with 41.8 per cent, with Paul following at 31.1 per cent.

More to come. Earlier story follows:

Polls have now closed in two Toronto byelections, the first test of Canadians’ faith in the federal government since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polls closed at 8:30 p.m. and the results are currently being tabulated.

In Toronto Centre, voters are choosing an MP to replace Bill Morneau, who stepped down as finance minister and as an MP amid the WE charity scandal this past summer.

In York Centre, voters are looking for a replacement for Michael Levitt, who stepped down earlier this year to spend more time with his family.

With occasional exceptions, both ridings tend to be Liberal strongholds.

In Toronto Centre, a diverse riding in the heart of downtown Toronto, early results showed broadcaster and Liberal candidate Marci Ien leading with about 39 per cent of the vote, followed closely by newly minted Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, with about 34 per cent.

Paul had called for the byelection to be postponed, saying she didn't think the conditions were safe for an election.

In a final appeal to voters on Monday, she said Toronto Centre is “a community in need of real help now, the help that has been missing over decades of Liberal Party representation.

She said more work needs to be done in the riding on affordable housing, the opioid epidemic, affordable housing and poverty reduction.

Activist Brian Chang is running for the NDP and Benjamin Gauri Sharma is running for the Conservative Party.

Community activist Ya'ara Saks is carrying the banner for the Liberals in the North York riding of York Centre. Early poll results show her leading with around 45 per cent of the vote, followed by 42 per cent for businessman and pastor Julius Tiangson, who is running for the Conservatives.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier, a former federal cabinet minister under Stephen Harper, is also running. Educator Andrea Vásquez Jiménez is in the running for the NDP, and entrepreneur Sasha Zavarella is running for the Green Party.

[A full list of Toronto Centre candidates can be found here. A full list of York Centre candidates can be found here.]

Tensions high in Ottawa

The byelections come at a moment of heightened tensions in Ottawa. The opposition Conservatives have sought to keep the WE charity scandal alive with a committee to investigate corruption. The Liberals threatened to make the vote on the committee a confidence issue, threatening to plunge the country into an election.

The Greens, independent MPs and the NDP ultimately sided with the Liberals, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh saying that he would deny Justin Trudeau the election that he sought.

While the move by the Liberals appeared to have worked, it was a dangerous gamble. Elections Canada has said that it will not be ready to hold a general election with full health safety measures in place before April. However they have said that they will run an election with the resources they have if they are forced to do so.

A strong win for the Liberals could signal that voters have faith in the way that Justin Trudeau and his party have handled the COVID-19 crisis so far. A close call or a loss could demonstrate that the Liberals are on thin ice not only with the opposition parties, but with the electorate as well and that an election could come at any moment.

Safety measures in place

The by-elections are also serving as something of a rehearsal for a possible general election.

Elections Canada has implemented a number of health safety measures, such as distancing, and offering voters single use pencils and face masks.

Elections Canada said they would deliver a safe voting experience, but advised voters that they might experience longer waits outside polling stations due to distancing measures inside the buildings.

Many voters undeterred

Despite the possibility of longer lineups, many voters were undeterred from casting their ballots.

“I always exercise my democratic right to vote. I think it's important,” one voter told CP24. “And I guess maybe partly because of the importance of everything that's going on in the States, maybe that makes it more poignant.”

Another man said it was important to exercise his “civic duty.

“I guess, to be involved in our decision making in our neighborhood, I feel like if we don't vote we can't complain about anything that happens.”

One woman said she felt secure going to the polls, having been reassured by electoral officials.

“Voting in general is always important,” she said. “I think it’s our responsibility to do that. They assured us it was going to be as safe as possible. It’s really no different than going to a grocery store or something.”

Another woman said she felt compelled to exercise her right to vote, but decided to leave her kids at home.

“I think it's just really important to exercise my right to vote,” she said. “I've got three daughters and I want to teach them that voting is important. Normally I'd bring them but just because of the circumstances, I thought it best to stay at home today.”

Advance voter turnout lower

Traditionally voter turnout in byelections tends to be lower than in general elections and that trend appears to have held.

Numbers released by Elections Canada last week showed that just 7,960 people voted in advance polls in Toronto Centre. That compares to more than 13,000 who made use of advanced polls in the riding in the general election last year.

In York Centre, about 6,300 people voted in advance polls compared to roughly 9,800 in last year’s election.

While it was thought there might be a flood of mail-in ballot requests from people wanting to avoid physical polling stations, Elections Canada said they received fewer than 700 mail-in ballot requests — 362 in Toronto Centre and 324 in York Centre. Voters had until Oct. 20 to request the mail-in kits.