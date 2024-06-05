

The Canadian Press





Parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux is accusing the federal government of hiding its own economic analysis that confirms carbon pricing has a negative overall effect on Canadian households.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the accusation is ridiculous.

Giroux is battling with the Liberals after he admitted recently that his office's own analysis of the carbon price was flawed.

While the analysis said it only looked at the impact of the consumer carbon levy, it also included the economic impact of the big industrial carbon price.

He says he is now redoing the numbers, but insists the government knows the findings will be similar because they have their own report, which he has seen but has been ordered not to release.

Guilbeault says it "makes no sense" that the government would tell Giroux not to speak about data it is providing for an analysis that will be made public.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2023.