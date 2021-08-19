Progressive Conservative MPP Rick Nicholls says he is not planning to get vaccinated against COVID-19 for “personal reasons.”

Nicholls, who represents Chatham-Kent-Leamington, made the announcement during a press conference at Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon.

“I made the personal decision not to inoculate with the COVID-19 vaccine,” Nicholls said.

“Like almost 2 million eligible Ontarians, I choose to exercise this autonomy over my own body while continuing to work hard for the people of Ontario.”

His announcement comes less than one hour before the 5 p.m. deadline for PC caucus members to provide proof of vaccination or a statement of medical exemption signed by a physician or registered nurse.

They can also provide documentation of a previous positive test indicating “laboratory evidence of immunity.”

Failure to provide documents will result in their ejection from the PC party.

He is one of the two members of Premier Doug Ford’s party who has not been vaccinated.

An article published in QP Briefing about the vaccination status of MPPs prompted an emergency caucus conference call on Tuesday morning.

During the call, a source said one of the two unvaccinated MPPs spoke about their reasons for being unvaccinated and about the importance of personal choice.

A senior cabinet minister replied in the call that members of the government are held to a higher standard and will fall under greater scrutiny, the source said.

Nicholls was first elected to the Ontario Legislature in 2011. He currently serves as the government deputy speaker and chair of the committee of the Whole House.

- with files from Chris Herhalt and Colin D’Mello