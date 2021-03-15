An Ontario MPP is facing criticism after agreeing to speak at an event organized by a group that makes a comparison between abortion and the Holocaust.

The event, called “Gen Z: Challenging abortion in politics,” is being billed as an evening with Niagara West MPP Sam Oosterhoff. It’s being hosted by student groups at three Ontario universities in collaboration with the with National Campus Life Network (NCLN), an organization whose goal is to lower abortion rates in Canada, with a specific focus on young people.

In a social media post advertising the event, Oosterhoof is described as a “pro-life badass” who will be speaking to students about being “a young pro-lifer in politics.”

Oosterhoff, who is the parliamentary assistant to Education Minister Stephen Lecce, is a known pro-life supporter. In 2019, he spoke at an anti-abortion rally outside of Queen’s Park, forcing Premier Doug Ford to release a statement saying that his government will not reopen the abortion debate.

Wednesday’s event, however, is gaining criticism from Ontario politicians for its association with the NCLN, who last month compared abortion to the Holocaust on social media. In the tweet, the organization said that “making abortions an ‘early priority' is the same as Hitler who made it an early priority to kill the Jews.”

New Democratic Party MPP and education critic Marit Stiles took to social media herself on Monday to expess her frustration at how a member of the Ontario government could support such an organization.

“How is this in any way acceptable, let alone for the parliamentary assistant to the minister of education,” she said on Twitter. “I would like to see the minister publicly denounce this group…and Oosterhoff should step down. Enough is enough.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for Ford’s office said that while they “respect everyone’s right to hold and express their own personal beliefs and views, nothing should ever be compared to the horrific acts committed during the Holocaust.”