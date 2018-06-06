

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Andrea Horwath’s NDP and Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservative party remain in a statistical tie with less than 24 hours to go until voting day, a new poll has found.

The Leger web survey of 1,015 randomly selected Ontario residents indicates that 39 per cent of decided or leaning respondents plan to cast a ballot for the Tories while 38 per cent intend to vote for the NDP and 18 per cent plan to vote for the Liberals. A further five per cent of respondents said they would vote for a candidate belonging to another party.

The poll indicates that the Tories have a strong lead in Toronto and the GTA with about 44 per cent of the vote compared to 32 per cent for the NDP and 21 per cent for the Liberals. The poll also gives the party a lead in eastern Ontario, where they have the support of 45 per cent of respondents compared to 33 per cent for the NDP and 17 per cent for the Liberals.

Andrea Horwath’s party, meanwhile, had the plurality of the vote in western Ontario (50 per cent), southern Ontario (43 per cent) and northern Ontario (45 per cent), according to the poll.

As for who would make the best premier, about 25 per cent of respondents answered Horwath while 23 per cent said Ford and 14 per cent said Wynne.

Horwath stands to gain the most from collapse in Liberal support

The survey was conducted from June 1 to 4, so it would only partially reflect the impact that Wynne’s June 2 concession that she won’t be premier may or may not have had on the electorate.

Interestingly, the poll found that Horwath would stand to gain the most from any collapse in Liberal support as a result of that admission. About 44 per cent of Liberal supporters said they would vote for the NDP as their second choice while only 11 per cent said they would vote for the Tories. The remaining respondents said they either didn’t know or wouldn’t vote at all.

It should be noted that the poll doesn’t offer any predictions for how the popular vote will translate into seats on election night.

Many previous polls which also put the NDP and the Tories in a statistical tie have said that Ford is still likely to win a majority government due to the distribution of his vote.

The Leger online poll is considered accurate to within 3.07 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.