A thunderstorm packing heavy winds, hail and sustained rains felled trees across the GTA Friday afternoon, leading to the death of at least one person and narrowly sparing a bus full of students in another.

The turbulent weather conditions are also to blame for a full ground stop at Pearson Airport.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirms to CP24 that all incoming and outgoing flights are affected by the traffic control measure, which slows or stops the flow of aircraft traffic to an airport when implemented. It’s not clear when the order will be lifted.

Meanwhile, power outages caused by the winds are affecting thousands of residents in Toronto, particularly in Etobicoke and North York.

Toronto Hydro says the fast-moving storm caused “forestry damage” which downed wires at around 4:30 p.m. They say approximately 3,800 customers have been affected.

Though crews have been dispatched to problem areas, restoration is being hampered by the high winds. Outages were reported earlier in the Oakwood Village area of Toronto and northern Pickering.

As of 7 p.m., Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says crews were actively responding to 195 emergency-related calls. He urged residents to be careful while the conditions continue.

Pegg said the amount of calls coming in related to the weather is “extreme” and staffing levels are being beefed up in response.

Extreme winds affecting roadways, transit lines

The dangerously high winds, some of up to 90 kilometres per hour, have also prompted Ontario Provincial Police to close access to the Burlington Skyway.

Initially, officers were on the skyway enacting traffic calming measures to ensure motorists drove to conditions, they later decided to close the area altogether.

The QEW has been closed in both directions at the Burlington Skyway. It’s not known when the area will reopen.

The winds have also prompted the TTC to order all subway trains to slow to 30 km/h in all above ground portions of track. Fallen trees and a fence also created delays on both Line 1 and 2 during the evening rush.

GO Transit riders can expect delays of up to 60 minutes across the network as a result of the weather conditions, according to spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins.

Aikins said service has been impacted by fallen trees, broken crossings, doors blown open on trains and power outages.

The UP Express has been suspended until the wind subsides.

Areas across the GTA deal with aftermath

In Milton, Halton Regional Police say a tree service worker died and another was critically injured after a tree they were working on collapsed.

In Etobicoke, paramedics said a man in his 50s was struck by a falling tree in the Bloor Street West and Windermere Avenue area of Etobicoke. He was taken to local hospital for treatment of undetermined injuries.

In Toronto’s Bloorcourt village, a large sign fell off the front façade of a business in the Bloor Street West and Dovercourt Road area, but no one was injured.

In Mississauga, wind knocked a tree onto the front of a school bus in the Sayers and Clarkson roads area at about 3:27 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said 27 kids, aged seven to ten, were on board at the time of the incident.

No children were injured.

A girl who was walking home from school at the time the tree fell described to CP24 what she saw.

“I was just turning the corner and I saw this school bus and I heard some kids shouting,” the girl said.

“I’m wondering why they’re yelling my name – and there’s this giant tree branch and it’s narrowly missed the bus. It’s really scary because a lot of my friends were on that bus.”

The children on the bus were transferred onto another bus and made it home safely.

Weather expected to calm by the evening

Environment Canada says that a low pressure system has arrived in the region, bringing sustained southwest winds of 70 to 80 km/h.

The weather agency says that a few wind gusts approaching 110 km/h are also possible.

The warning covers all of the GTA and Hamilton, Barrie and the Kawarthas. It is expected the warnings will continue well into the evening.

Toronto police said that construction cranes were being left in a neutral "unlocked" position, allowing them to spin in circles as a way to deal with increased winds.

Environment Canada says that winds will “diminish quickly” later tonight as a high pressure ridge moves in. The warnings were ended for Toronto and most of York Region at about 4:45 p.m. Most thunderstorm warnings were ended in the region by 5 p.m.