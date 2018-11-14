

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Pearson Airport is warning travellers about check-in delays this morning due to an IT upgrade.

In a tweet sent out Wednesday, the Toronto-area airport said the upgrade caused certain systems to go in to “recovery mode.”

The issue is expected to result in “slightly longer than normal” check-in times for airline passengers.

“We apologize for the impact this may have on your journey and appreciate your patience,” the airport wrote in the tweet, adding that staff members are “working hard” to resolve the issue.