

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto International Airport says it is anticipating a busy day as it works to clear a backlog of passengers who were delayed after a fire broke out in Terminal 1 last night.

The fire started in the ceiling on the lower level of the terminal sometime before 6:30 p.m.

It was quickly extinguished, but the terminal filled with smoke, prompting an evacuation.

All U.S.-bound flights were cancelled last night, as well as some international flights.

Early Monday, stranded passengers could be seen sleeping in the terminal, waiting to catch a new flight Monday.

The airport said Monday that terminals 1 and 2 are operating normally, with the exception of departing flights to the United States from Terminal 1.

However the airport still advised people to check ahead before heading out to catch a flight.

“Due to numerous U.S flight cancellations yesterday, we are anticipating a very busy morning for U.S departures,” Pearson said in a tweet. “As always please check your flight status with your airline.”