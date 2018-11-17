

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Part of a pedestrian bridge near an elementary school in the city’s Crescent Town neighbourhood has collapsed, though no injuries have been reported.

The bridge is located on Massey Square, which is near Victoria Park Avenue and Danforth Avenue.

One man who lives in a nearby building told CP24 that he heard what sounded like concrete falling at around 6:05 a.m. and immediately went out on his balcony to see what had happened, at which point he spotted a “big gaping hole” in the bridge.

While there was nobody on the bridge at the time of the collapse, the man said he did speak with one person who was about to pass under it when the concrete began to fall.

The man added that had the collapse happened when classes were in session at the nearby Crescent Elementary School, the results could have been tragic.

“This is a bridge that is used very extensively by the elementary school children and their mothers and fathers. They often use the bridge to get to the school from the buildings here in Crescent Town. If this had been on a weekday, especially during the busy rush, there would have been potentially dozens and dozens; if not hundreds of pedestrians on that bridge,” Paul Stark said.

Police tape has been put up around the pedestrian bridge to restrict access to it and Toronto Fire says that the Toronto District School board has been informed due to its proximity to the school.

Firefighters remain on scene.