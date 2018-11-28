

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A pedestrian is lucky to have only minor injuries after a motorist drove their vehicle through the front window of the courthouse at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday afternoon.

Paramedics said they were called to the courthouse at 2:42 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that drove from the parking lot, up over a length of pavement and into a front window of the courthouse.

The vehicle then struck a pedestrian, pinning them for a short period of time.

Police said both the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

An investigation into the incident continues.