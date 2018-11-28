Pedestrian briefly pinned after motorist drives into Finch West courts
A shattered glass window is seen near damaged red sedan at Finch West courts on Nov. 28, 2018. (Chopper 24)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 28, 2018 4:59PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 28, 2018 5:19PM EST
A pedestrian is lucky to have only minor injuries after a motorist drove their vehicle through the front window of the courthouse at 1000 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday afternoon.
Paramedics said they were called to the courthouse at 2:42 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that drove from the parking lot, up over a length of pavement and into a front window of the courthouse.
The vehicle then struck a pedestrian, pinning them for a short period of time.
Police said both the pedestrian and the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.
An investigation into the incident continues.