A man believed to be in his 40s has been rushed to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in Rexdale.

It happened at around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Kipling Avenue and Finch Avenue West, Toronto police said.

The man was found unresponsive and was rushed to hospital via emergency run, police said.

Local roads have been closed as traffic services investigates the incident.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.