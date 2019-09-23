

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A male pedestrian has been rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough's Golfdale Gardens area.

It happened at Confederation Drive and Scarborough Golf Club Road.

Citizens at the scene performed CPR on the pedestrian before first responders arrived.

Toronto Paramedic Services said the pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police said some roads would be closed as he is rushed to hospital.