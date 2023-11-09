A pedestrian critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Etobicoke earlier this week has died, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the area of Kipling Avenue and Ronson Drive, north of Dixon Road, shortly before 6:30 a.m.

A driver operating a grey 2006 Kia was travelling south on Kipling Avenue when they struck a male pedestrian walking in the south crosswalk, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update on Thursday, police said the victim died earlier in the day.

His identity has not been released.

Meanwhile, the driver initially fled the scene but later returned.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.