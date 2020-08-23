Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 10:45PM EDT
A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Sunday night.
It occurred near Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway, south of Burnhamthorpe Road West around 9:45 p.m.
Peel police say a female victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.
The intersection is closed for an investigation.