

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Sunday night.

It occurred near Winston Churchill Boulevard and The Collegeway, south of Burnhamthorpe Road West around 9:45 p.m.

Peel police say a female victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police say.

The intersection is closed for an investigation.