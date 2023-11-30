Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Mount Dennis
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision that sent a pedestrian to the hospital.
Published Thursday, November 30, 2023 10:38PM EST
A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood Thursday evening.
The collision occurred in the area of Weston Road and Ray Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 8 p.m.
Police said the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.