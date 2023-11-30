A pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Mount Dennis neighbourhood Thursday evening.

The collision occurred in the area of Weston Road and Ray Avenue, north of Eglinton Avenue West, shortly before 8 p.m.

Police said the pedestrian, a man believed to be in his 20s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.