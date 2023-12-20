A pedestrian has died in hospital ten days after being struck by a vehicle in North York earlier this month.

The collision occurred in the area of Epsom Downs and William Cragg drives, near Wilson Avenue and Jane Street, on the evening of Dec. 9.

Police said a black BMW sedan was travelling east on Epsom Downs Drive when it hit a pedestrian walking eastbound.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 30s, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said he died in hospital on Dec. 19.

The driver remained on scene but there is no word if charges will be laid.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.