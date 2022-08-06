Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s east end
Published Saturday, August 6, 2022 6:34AM EDT
A woman is in hospital with critical injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s east end Friday night.
Shortly after 10:30 a.m., Toronto police responded to reports of a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle in the area of Queen Street East and Orchard Park Boulevard.
The female pedestrian was located with life-threatening injuries and transported to hospital, police said.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police closed Queen Street East at Kingston Road for the investigation.