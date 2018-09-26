Pedestrian critically injured after fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, September 26, 2018 7:36AM EDT
A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough.
It happened shortly before 7:15 a.m. near St. Clair Avenue East and Jeanette Street, near Midland Avenue.
Paramedics say a man in his 50s was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to police, the man was initially found without vital signs.
St. Clair Avenue is closed from Chyme Drive to Midland Avenue for the police investigation.