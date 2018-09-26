

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A pedestrian has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fail-to-remain collision in Scarborough.

It happened shortly before 7:15 a.m. near St. Clair Avenue East and Jeanette Street, near Midland Avenue.

Paramedics say a man in his 50s was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the man was initially found without vital signs.

St. Clair Avenue is closed from Chyme Drive to Midland Avenue for the police investigation.