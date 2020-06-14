One person is in custody following a fail-to-remain collision in Brampton this morning that left one pedestrian with critical injuries.

Police say a male pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near Bramalea Road and Bovaird Drive at around 1 a.m.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital and his injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

According to investigators, the vehicle involved in the crash did not remain at the scene but was later located.

The driver has now been arrested.

Both the northbound and southbound lanes of Bramalea Road were closed between Bovaird Drive and Professors Lake Parkway for the police investigation but the area has since reopened.