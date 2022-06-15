A pedestrian has been critically injured in a hit-and-run in Mississauga, Peel police say.

It happened in the area of Lakeshore Road East and Hampton Crescent, west of Cawthra Road, around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the driver of a vehicle struck the pedestrian and subsequently fled the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a trauma centre with critical injuries, police say.

No vehicle description has been released.