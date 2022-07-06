A pedestrian has critical injuries following a hit-and-run in Toronto Wednesday morning, police say.

Toronto police say officers responded to reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the area of St. Clair and Lansdowne avenues at 4:36 a.m.

A man was found unconscious and was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

The driver fled the scene, according to police.

"It's early in our investigation but it appears that perhaps it could be a fail-to-remain. We're canvassing for video along St. Clair here and Lansdowne and we're appealing for anyone who may have been driving nearby, who has dashcam around that time, or for residences or businesses along this area to please reach out to us or Traffic Services," Duty Inspector Paul Krawczyk said at the scene.

Krawczyk said the suspect is described as a Black male, between 40 and 50 years old, and he was wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts and brown sandals.

Roads in the area are closed as police investigate.