Pedestrian dead after being hit by 2 cars in Mississauga
Officers attend the scene of a collision in Mississauga on March 26, 2023. (Michael Nguyen)
Published Monday, March 27, 2023 5:24AM EDT
Police say one person is dead after a collision in a city west of Toronto shortly before midnight last night.
Peel police say a pedestrian was struck by two vehicles at about 11:15 p-m in Mississauga and pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the vehicles remained at the scene for the investigation.
The deceased has not been identified.