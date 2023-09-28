Pedestrian dead after being hit by cement truck in Hamilton
A Hamilton police cruiser is featured in this file photo. (Andrew Collins)
Published Thursday, September 28, 2023 6:20PM EDT
A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a cement truck in downtown Hamilton Thursday afternoon.
Police say the collision happened near James Street North and York Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.
No further information has been released about the incident, including if the cement truck driver remained on the scene.
Police advise motorists to avoid the area as the collision investigation will affect traffic.