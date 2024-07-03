A pedestrian has died after being struck by a streetcar in Parkdale, Toronto paramedics say.

Toronto police say they were called to the area of Queen Street West and Sorauren Avenue, west of Lansdowne Avenue, at 3:43 p.m.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, paramedics tell CP24.

The circumstances that led to the collision are not immediately known.

Police have closed roads in the area for the investigation.