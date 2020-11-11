A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton Wednesday evening.

Peel police were called to the area of Queen Street East and James Street, west of Main Street North, shortly before 9:30 p.m. for a collision.

Police said an elderly man was hit by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.

The intersection is closed while police investigate.

More to come.