Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle in Clarington
A Durham Regional Police cruiser is shown in this file photo.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:55PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, December 8, 2019 7:56PM EST
A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in the east end of Clarington, Durham police say.
It happened in the area of Highway 2 and Brownsville Road North.
Police have closed the highway between Golf Course Road and Brownsville Road for investigation.
