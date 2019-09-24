

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A male pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a vehicle in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called on the area of Danforth and Pharmacy Avenues just before 9 p.m. for reports of a collision.

Toronto paramedics said the victim suffered serious injuried and was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Road closures are in effect for police investigation.

According to Toronto police data, as of Sept. 23, there have been a total of 26 pedestrians have been killed in the city so far this year.