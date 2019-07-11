

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





One person has died after being struck by a vehicle during the busy rush-hour in Richmond Hill.

It happened on Yonge Street, between High Tech Road and Garden Avenue, at around 6 p.m., York Regional Police say.

The pedestrian was hit by a truck in the construction zone on the side of the road, police said.

Few details about the deceased were immediately available.

Yonge Street is currently closed both ways in the area as police investigate the fatal incident.