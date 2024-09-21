Pedestrian dead after collision on Highway 401 in Oshawa
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is shown in Vaughan, Ont., on June 20, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj)
Published Saturday, September 21, 2024 9:49PM EDT
A pedestrian is dead following a collision on Highway 401 in Oshawa Saturday night.
Ontario Provincial Police say it happened on the westbound lanes of the highway near Stevenson Road.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are unknown.
Police have closed two westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Stevenson Road due to the collision. The ramp from Stevenson Road to westbound Highway 401 is also blocked.