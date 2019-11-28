

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A female pedestrian is dead after a hit-and-run in the city’s Humber Summit neighbourhood, police say.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. near Islington Avenue and Aviemore Drive, which is just north of Finch Avenue.

Police say that it appears that the woman was crossing Islington Avenue midblock from the west side of the street to the east side of the street when she was struck.

The suspect vehicle was last seen headed northbound on Islington Avenue. It is described as a black SUV with possible front end damage.

“The investigators are on scene and will continue to speak with witnesses and look for any video and review that video,” Sgt. Jason Kraft told CP24 at the scene.

Kraft said that it was either low lighting or dark at the time that the crash occurred.

He said right now it is “very early in the investigation” and traffic services officers have to gather as much physical evidence as they can at the scene.

Islington Avenue is currently closed in both directions at Aviemore Drive due to the police investigation.