Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run in Moss Park
Published Tuesday, August 15, 2023 11:20PM EDT
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a car in downtown Toronto’s Moss Park area Tuesday evening.
Toronto police say the collision occurred at the intersection of Queen Street and Sherbourne Street just before 11 p.m.
The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.
The driver of the vehicle fled the area. Police say the car is a four-door silver sedan.